Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $197.82

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $197.82 and last traded at $198.02, with a volume of 32123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

