Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $51.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

LNT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.