Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Up 0.3 %

Allianz stock opened at €173.46 ($177.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €185.40. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.