Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday.
Allianz Trading Up 0.3 %
Allianz stock opened at €173.46 ($177.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €185.40. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
