Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Cap of $109.80 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $109.80 million and approximately $613,586.00 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.01420193 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005871 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021574 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00044061 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.41 or 0.01631217 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

