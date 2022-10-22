Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.23.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 825.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

