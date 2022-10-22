Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

