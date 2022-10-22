Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of AAMC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.