Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$65.00.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$48.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.06.

About Altus Group

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$206.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. Research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

