Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.56.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

