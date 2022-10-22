American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.

American Express Trading Down 1.7 %

AXP traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. 11,755,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

