American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of AMH opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

