American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $187.56 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.