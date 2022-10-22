Amgen Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Amgen has a total market cap of $115.09 million and $22,089.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amgen has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00006051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.16767979 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,721.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

