Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

