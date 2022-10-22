Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

