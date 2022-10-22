Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Target Price at C$43.50

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.45. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$24.65 and a 1 year high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.