Analyzing Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) and Its Rivals

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ peers have a beta of -1.36, indicating that their average share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.20 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million 44.07

Profitability

Crown ElectroKinetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -182.58% -18.15% -4.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 467.54%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics peers beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.