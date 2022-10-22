Analyzing Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Tripadvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.67 $73.22 million $0.34 23.03 Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.78 -$148.00 million ($0.23) -106.26

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 15.72% 10.32% 7.65% Tripadvisor -2.53% -3.27% -1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Tremor International and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tremor International and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tripadvisor 3 4 2 0 1.89

Tremor International currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.73%. Tripadvisor has a consensus target price of $28.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Risk and Volatility

Tremor International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremor International beats Tripadvisor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

