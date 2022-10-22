Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,165 at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Investec downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,662.78.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.604 per share. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

