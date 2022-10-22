Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Cap of $271.44 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $271.44 million and $18.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

