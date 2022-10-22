Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,275 at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($16.31) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,125.05.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.