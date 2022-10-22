Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.