Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Appian in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Up 3.1 %

Appian stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.59. Appian has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Appian by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Appian by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Appian by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.