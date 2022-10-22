Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.35.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

