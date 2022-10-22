Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,202,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 115.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 185,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 181,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

