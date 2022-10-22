ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 15,319 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises 2.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.48% of TechnipFMC worth $45,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 4.1 %

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 14,033,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

