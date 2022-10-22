ARGA Investment Management LP Has $548,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $88.54. 5,422,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,361. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

