ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,719,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.