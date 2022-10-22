ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 3,677 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. 58,840,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,030,392. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

