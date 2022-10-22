ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,103 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 7.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $142,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 19,526,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,383,837. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.