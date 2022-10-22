Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.27. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 221,930 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

