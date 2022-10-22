Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Shares Down 7.5%

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 43,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 256,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.11.

Argos Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. It holds a 100% interest in license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

