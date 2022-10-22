Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) vs. Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Head-To-Head Review

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aris Water Solutions and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Ranger Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $19.43, indicating a potential upside of 37.79%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Ranger Energy Services.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services 2.63% -7.78% -4.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Ranger Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.50 -$9.22 million N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services $293.10 million 0.87 $8.60 million $0.15 68.34

Ranger Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Ranger Energy Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well; and well maintenance services. This segment also has a fleet of 540 well service rigs. The Wireline Services segment provides wireline production and intervention services to provide information to identify and resolve well production problems through cased hole logging, perforating, mechanical, and pipe recovery services; wireline completion services are used primarily for pump-down perforating operations to create perforations or entry holes through the production casing; and pumping services. This segment also has a fleet of 68 wireline units and four high-pressure pump trucks. The Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services segment rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools; decommissioning services; fluid management services; offers proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas; coil tubing services; and snubbing services. This segment also engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start up, operation, and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, nitrogen gas liquid stabilizer units, nitrogen gas liquid storage units, and related equipment. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

