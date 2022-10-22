Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Down 26.5%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 26.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.47. 5,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Artemis Therapeutics Inc, a beauty company, develops and distributes skincare products in Israel. The company offers face serum with manuka honey and bee venom, face serum with enhanced vitamin C, day cream, night nourishing cream with manuka honey and nee venom, eye cream with manuka honey and bee venom, and face cleanser gel.

