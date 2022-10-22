ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New €520.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $674.18.

Shares of ASML opened at $462.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 67.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ASML’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in ASML by 78.5% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 17,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ASML by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in ASML by 14.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASML by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

