ASOS (LON:ASC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 730 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.22) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.16) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 651.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

Insider Transactions at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

