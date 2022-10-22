Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

