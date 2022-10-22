Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Associated Banc Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Associated Banc Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 37.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.