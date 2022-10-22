Astar (ASTR) Hits One Day Volume of $2.90 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $56.69 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

