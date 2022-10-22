Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.56 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Astar has a market capitalization of $56.56 million and $2.37 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

