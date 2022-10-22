Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

