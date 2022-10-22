Atlantic Securities Trims Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price to $160.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Atlantic Securities from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.