Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,189 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,604,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,201,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $333.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.