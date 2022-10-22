AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

