AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

