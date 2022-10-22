AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

T has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,766,673 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

