AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,603 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,962,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 351,107 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,795,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 67,424 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

