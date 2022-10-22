AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on T. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

