Avalanche Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $132.23 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $132.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $15.69 or 0.00081678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007456 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,768,951 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

