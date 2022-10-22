Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AGR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.43. 1,512,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,599. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Several analysts have commented on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.