AVINOC Market Cap Hits $89.47 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $89.47 million and $346,694.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AVINOC has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

