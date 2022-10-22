AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Bank of America

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 89.0% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AZEK by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.